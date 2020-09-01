Engin Altan Duzyatan to inaugurate a mosque in Pakistan

03:56 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan to inaugurate a mosque in Pakistan
Share

Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan has always expressed his desire to visit Pakistan and it seems like he will be meeting his fans soon.

According to Express news, the Duzyatan has signed the ambassadorship for a Pakistani brand. He will also be collaborating with a private housing society in Lahore for the inauguration of a mosque.

Last month, the Turkish actor met three critically ill Pakistani children through Facebook live session. 

The event, organised by Make-A-Wish Foundation in Karachi, was attended by the Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak and popular Pakistani celebrities, such as Humayun Saeed, Zeba Bakhtiar and others.

Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it aired on PTV and the love for it continues to grow everyday. 

The Turkish series has become a major hit in Pakistan and has been lauded by audiences around the world.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir ...
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom set to star in ...
02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had ...
01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
MTV VMAs 2020 – Here are some of the most ...
06:56 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Director Ahmed Mansur talks about his ...
06:48 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr