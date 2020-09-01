Sakina Samo’s ‘Intezaar’ to premiere at a film festival in New York

04:55 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Sakina Samo’s ‘Intezaar’ to premiere at a film festival in New York
Share

Veteran actor Sakina Samo's directorial debut ‘Intezaar’ has been selected to be showcased at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

The Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai actor recently announced the exciting news on Twitter: 

"Our Intezaar (Waiting) will have its world premiere at the Harlem international Film Festival in New York. See the link for all films being shown and how to watch online," she wrote.

Scripted by Bee Gul, the cast of the feature film includes Samina Ahmed, Khalid Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Raza Ali Abid and Adnan Jaffar.

The festival is scheduled to commence between September 10 till September 13.

In 2011, Samo was honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her contribution to the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has also been awarded with the ‘Pride of Performance’ accolade this year.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir ...
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom set to star in ...
02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had ...
01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
MTV VMAs 2020 – Here are some of the most ...
06:56 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Director Ahmed Mansur talks about his ...
06:48 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr