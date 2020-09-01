Sakina Samo’s ‘Intezaar’ to premiere at a film festival in New York

Veteran actor Sakina Samo's directorial debut ‘Intezaar’ has been selected to be showcased at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

The Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai actor recently announced the exciting news on Twitter:

"Our Intezaar (Waiting) will have its world premiere at the Harlem international Film Festival in New York. See the link for all films being shown and how to watch online," she wrote.

Our Intezaar (Waiting) will have it’s world premiere at the Harlem international Film Festival in New York. See the link for all films being shown and how to watch on line. https://t.co/GjZ4El6wSC pic.twitter.com/M4SaBzPzFL — SakinaSamo (@SakinaSamo) August 30, 2020

Scripted by Bee Gul, the cast of the feature film includes Samina Ahmed, Khalid Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Raza Ali Abid and Adnan Jaffar.

The festival is scheduled to commence between September 10 till September 13.

In 2011, Samo was honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her contribution to the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has also been awarded with the ‘Pride of Performance’ accolade this year.

