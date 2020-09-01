GoSTV — Sindh govt announces to launch channel to counter propaganda 

KARACHI - Sindh government apparently obsessed with what it calls negative coverage of the province media is intended to launch own channel to counter all propaganda.

Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah took to twitter revealing the plan. He wrote “Coming soon... to broadcast live coverage from the streets to counter all propaganda”

Coming soon... to broadcast live coverage from the streets to counter all propaganda. #GoSTV pic.twitter.com/P8tlqcJQje — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) August 31, 2020

The announcement comes days after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders spoke out against some local news channel for negative coverage of Karachi after the city was hit by heavy rains.