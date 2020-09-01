GoSTV — Sindh govt announces to launch channel to counter propaganda 
Web Desk
07:42 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
GoSTV — Sindh govt announces to launch channel to counter propaganda 
Share

KARACHI - Sindh government apparently obsessed with what it calls negative coverage of the province media is intended to launch own channel to counter all propaganda.

Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah took to twitter revealing the plan. He wrote “Coming soon... to broadcast live coverage from the streets to counter all propaganda”

The announcement comes days after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders spoke out against some local news channel for negative coverage of Karachi after the city was hit by heavy rains.

More From This Category
Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing ...
01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable ...
01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse incident claims five lives in Swabi
10:08 AM | 3 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had Coronavirus
01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr