Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 01 September 2021
09:14 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 01, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|166.1
|167
|Euro
|EUR
|194
|196
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|228.5
|230.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.2
|45.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.2
|44.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|120
|122
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|132
|134
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.6
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.3
|23.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.75
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.6
|36.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|121
|123
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.95
|18.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.4
|160.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- No petrol for unvaccinated people in Lahore from today10:58 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- 'Exit from Afghanistan best decision for US', says Biden who blames ...10:29 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after contracting COVID1909:56 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:14 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,559 new Covid infections, 101 more deaths as ...09:10 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
Ahsan Mohsin Akram super excited to marry Minal Khan
05:00 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Ayesha Omar reveals the most traumatic phase of her life05:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- American blogger Cynthia Ritchie joins PTV03:20 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Deepika Padukone all set for Hollywood comeback02:35 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021