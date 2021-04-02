Pakistani man stages wife's murder as accident for insurance money
Web Desk
02:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistani man stages wife's murder as accident for insurance money
Share

KHANPUR – A man in Liaqatpur district of South Punjab shot dead his wife with the motive of cashing in on her 10 million insurance policy, the police said Thursday.

The Rahim Yar Khan police said that a woman was killed during a robbery bid near Mohalla Hakimabad a week ago.

Initially, when police reached the spot and started the interrogation the man, Kashif Shaheen, said that the robbers shot his wife during the robbery attempt.

Husband fakes his death for insurance, wife ... 03:49 PM | 20 Oct, 2018

LAHORE - A young man, He, faked his own death to cheat on his insurance. However things went in the other direction for ...

Later, the man confessed to the crime when the police doubt his claims. The accused then committed that he had an insurance policy of Rs 10 million in the name of his wife. He shot his wife in the head and staged the incident as a robbery.

Police lodged the case on the complaint of the victim’s father and arrested the culprit.

More From This Category
Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid ...
03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Russian foreign minister due in Pakistan next week
02:52 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in ...
12:45 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
NA-75 Daska by-election: SC rejects PTI's appeal, ...
12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
PM Imran convenes high-level meeting to review ...
11:42 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
Covid-19: Punjab introduces home vaccination ...
11:07 AM | 2 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Azeem Khan reacts to Saba Qamar calling it quits
03:04 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr