Web Desk
02:22 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Hania Aamir's 'engagement' sparks meme fest on social media
Social media is currently debating the engagement prank Hania Aamir just successfully pulled with ease. Being the ultimate queen of jabs, Hania Aamir did not disappoint this April Fool's Day.

Leaving Twitter enraged, the 24-year-old posted a picture wearing an engagement ring but since her massive fan following is aware of her bubbly persona, they speculated it as an April Fool trick.

Things got a little chaotic and indecisive when Hania's celebrity friends and family jumped onto the bandwagon and rained her with best wishes and congratulatory messages.

With Hania's close friend Umer Mukhtar congratulating the DilRuba star along with singer Shamoon Ismail on their engagement and the alleged couple promptly replying with gratitude, netizens almost fell for the trick.

Spreading like wildfire, the engagement news stormed the entire internet leaving fans shocked.

Later, Hania shared a post that confirmed her epic prank laughing as she thanked Shamoon Ismail and other friends for being such a good sport.

"thanks guys. I’ll definitely have a better quality photo when it’s real. I love you guys. #aprilfoolsThanks @shamoonismail for being such a sport.And my crazy friends for just being themselves"

As the aftermath of the engagement prank, hilarious Twitter memes have been pouring in.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

