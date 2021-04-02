PM Imran convenes high-level meeting to review ties with India

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a high-level meeting with senior officials to review Pakistan’s relations with arch-rival India.

The meeting will be attended by the Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Planning, and Human Rights. The officials will do a comprehensive analysis of the current state after the recent developments.

The government will also discuss the matter of constituting a subcommittee on the issues. This comes after the federal cabinet on Thursday shot down the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision that allows the import of sugar, cotton, and cotton yarn from India through land and sea routes.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan wanted to normalise ties with India but there is a need to restore the pre-August 5 status of Indian occupied Kashmir.