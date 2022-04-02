Sheikh Rashid to host TV show after Ramadan

RAWALPINDI - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed on Saturday that he will appear on a television as a host after Ramadan, which will end in May.

The fiery politician, who is head of the Awami Muslim League and ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan, made the announcement while addressing an inauguration ceremony in Rawalpindi.

However, he did not share further details in this regard.

رمضان کے بعد ایک ٹیلی ویژن پر شیخ رشید اینکر آنے والے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/UdS7k9wvg3 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 2, 2022

Talking about the ongoing political uncertainty, he said that the opposition's no-confidence motion has boosted the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan amongst the masses.

Lashing out at the disgruntled PTI lawmakers, he said that those who have sold out their conscience will not be able to face people in their constituencies.

The interior minister vowed that he will stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the corrupt elements will be exposed.

He said that the PTI government should hold early election after Ramadan, adding that it will emerged victorious in prevailing scenario.

Sheikh Rashid also urged the government to impose a ban on the Opposition parties if they are part of the foreign conspiracy against the prime minister.