Search

BusinessPakistanRamadan

Timings for restaurants, bakeries extended in Lahore for Ramadan

Web Desk 01:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Timings for restaurants, bakeries extended in Lahore for Ramadan
Source: social media

LAHORE – To ease business timings-related restrictions, the provincial government has allowed restaurants and bakeries to remain open till midnight.

A notification shared by the office of deputy commissioner Lahore stated that timings for restaurants and eateries have changed and these businesses will be allowed to operate restaurants from iftar till 6 am the next morning, while the bakeries will be allowed to operate till 1am in the night.

Earlier, markets and restaurants were closed early on Lahore High Court orders as the country’s second-largest city was one of the most affected cities by smog, as the air quality index figures touched an alarming high. The contentious orders remained imposed with tweaks in January.

The new timings are only for restaurants, eateries, and bakeries are only for the Holy Month and Eid holidays, a notification shared by DC said, as it mentioned that the old timings will be reverted after Eid.

Authorities also warned that any business found in violation of this order will face the music.

Lahore markets, restaurants to close at 10pm as smog worsens

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Rs88m allocated for helipad at PM Shehbaz’s Lahore residence

08:20 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Centre turns down Punjab’s proposal for Rangers deployment in Lahore

09:21 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Fruit for Rs10 per kg this Ramadan, but where?

09:49 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebrities give a sneak peek into their Ramadan preparations

10:12 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi handed over to Lahore Police on transitory remand

02:44 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Police officer suspended for manhandling Hindu man in Sindh over 'Ramadan Ordinance violation'

11:06 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

All accused in rape, murder of Muslims in Gujarat riots acquitted by ...

02:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 2, 2023

08:11 AM | 2 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: