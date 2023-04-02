Timings for restaurants, bakeries extended in Lahore for Ramadan

LAHORE – To ease business timings-related restrictions, the provincial government has allowed restaurants and bakeries to remain open till midnight.

A notification shared by the office of deputy commissioner Lahore stated that timings for restaurants and eateries have changed and these businesses will be allowed to operate restaurants from iftar till 6 am the next morning, while the bakeries will be allowed to operate till 1am in the night.

Earlier, markets and restaurants were closed early on Lahore High Court orders as the country’s second-largest city was one of the most affected cities by smog, as the air quality index figures touched an alarming high. The contentious orders remained imposed with tweaks in January.

The new timings are only for restaurants, eateries, and bakeries are only for the Holy Month and Eid holidays, a notification shared by DC said, as it mentioned that the old timings will be reverted after Eid.

Authorities also warned that any business found in violation of this order will face the music.