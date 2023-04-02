Govt hints at filing reference against CJP, other SC judges

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has suggested the possibility of taking action against three judges who are presiding over the election delay case.
The government's move comes after the judges, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, refused to establish a full court bench despite pressure from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aligned parties.
The case involves a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking a judicial order for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tensions have escalated following the top court’s order on March 1 to hold elections in the two provinces within 90 days.
In a recent interview, Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not yet decided to file a reference against the three-member bench, but it may proceed to do so. He noted that the government has serious concerns and reservations about the judges' impartiality, stating that they have a long record of giving anti-PML-N rulings. He also referred to a previous verdict that has been criticized for its interpretation of Article 63(A), which led to the overthrow of the PML-N government in Punjab.
The interior minister further added that the three judges have rejected the request to form a full court bench and have refused to acknowledge the request from their fellow judges. He called on PTI chief Imran Khan to directly approach Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, or Shehbaz Sharif for negotiations if he is serious about talks. Rana Sanaullah stated that all the coalition leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari, unanimously agreed that the three-member bench's proceedings were unconstitutional and illegal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.