Search

PakistanTop News

Govt hints at filing reference against CJP, other SC judges

Web Desk 10:20 AM | 2 Apr, 2023
Govt hints at filing reference against CJP, other SC judges
Source: Fire photo

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has suggested the possibility of taking action against three judges who are presiding over the election delay case.

The government's move comes after the judges, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, refused to establish a full court bench despite pressure from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aligned parties.

The case involves a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking a judicial order for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tensions have escalated following the top court’s order on March 1 to hold elections in the two provinces within 90 days.

In a recent interview, Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not yet decided to file a reference against the three-member bench, but it may proceed to do so. He noted that the government has serious concerns and reservations about the judges' impartiality, stating that they have a long record of giving anti-PML-N rulings. He also referred to a previous verdict that has been criticized for its interpretation of Article 63(A), which led to the overthrow of the PML-N government in Punjab.

The interior minister further added that the three judges have rejected the request to form a full court bench and have refused to acknowledge the request from their fellow judges. He called on PTI chief Imran Khan to directly approach Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, or Shehbaz Sharif for negotiations if he is serious about talks. Rana Sanaullah stated that all the coalition leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari, unanimously agreed that the three-member bench's proceedings were unconstitutional and illegal.

Pakistan’s ruling alliance decides to boycott CJP Bandial-led bench hearing elections case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Traders announce countrywide protests against inflation after Eid

12:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Court restricts Punjab’s caretaker govt to hand over state lands to Pakistan Army for farming

01:31 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistan’s ruling alliance decides to boycott CJP Bandial-led bench hearing elections case

07:30 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Elections case: Nawaz Sharif voices distrust on CJP Bandial-led bench, demands full bench hearing

08:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

PTI announces nationwide protests against abduction of its social media activists

06:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

11:37 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Traders announce countrywide protests against inflation after Eid

12:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 2, 2023

08:11 AM | 2 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: