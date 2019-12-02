Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah with family

MAKKAH - Pakistani acclaimed actor Mehwish Hayat has just performed Umrah and saying the journey cannot be expressed in words.

The JPNA starlet last week shared her biggest journey with her fans. She said she has been blessed to be able to perform Umrah .

Taking her blessed journey to social media, the actor posted a picture with her brother Danish Hayat and mother Rukhsar Hayat . In the background of the photo, the Holy Kaaba is also visible.

While performing the Umrah , it can be seen in the photo that Hayat donned Hijab and Abaya while her brother is seen wearing the Ahram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5c2IMnlmm5/

Mehwish posted on her social media accounts, “By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah . The feeling of being here with my family cannot be expressed in words”.

“A truly moving and humbling journey that I pray every Muslim in the world gets to be able to experience as well Ameen,” she added.

Jumma Mubarak . By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah. The feeling of being here with my family cannot be expressed in words. A truly moving and humbling journey that I pray every Muslim in the world gets to be able to experience as well Ameen 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/vMDGdWH4Di — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 29, 2019

Mehwish Hayat is a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder and is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Rights of Girls. She has several award-winning films to her name and is a household name in Pakistan.

She is the Muslim charity Penny Appeal's brand ambassador and has made it to the list of The Muslim Vibe’s top five Muslim women in the world. She has Hayat received the Pride of Performance in Norway too.