Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first wedding anniversary
Nick Jonas‘ love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is endless.
On Sunday, the singer, 27, wished the actress, 37, happy one-year wedding anniversary with a heartwarming message about his wife that will make grumps believe in love.
"One year ago today we said forever...," he began his caption, alongside a picture of then exchanging vows during their Wedding ceremony. "Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."
Chopra had the most adorable pre-anniversary gift for her husband as a few days before their anniversary, Priyanka surprised Nick with a German shepherd puppy named Gino — and recorded his reaction on camera.
View this post on Instagram
so much cute in the same frame. 😂🐶❤ happy almost anniversary baby. #repost @nickjonas • Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕
The couple got engaged in July 2018, two months after Us Weekly revealed that they were dating. They got hitched a year ago in a lavish celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, that included an American ceremony as well as a traditional Hindu service, a Mehendi celebration and a Sangeet, where both families — including Joe Jonas and now-wife Sophie Turner — performed musical numbers.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.
“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote on Instagram after the Mehendi celebration. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”
