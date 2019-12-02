Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first wedding anniversary

01:40 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
Nick Jonas‘ love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is endless.

On Sunday, the singer, 27, wished the actress, 37, happy one-year wedding anniversary with a heartwarming message about his wife that will make grumps believe in love.

"One year ago today we said forever...," he began his caption, alongside a picture of then exchanging vows during their Wedding ceremony. "Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Chopra had the most adorable pre-anniversary gift for her husband as a few days before their anniversary, Priyanka surprised Nick with a German shepherd puppy named Gino — and recorded his reaction on camera.

The couple got engaged in July 2018, two months after Us Weekly revealed that they were dating. They got hitched a year ago in a lavish celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, that included an American ceremony as well as a traditional Hindu service, a Mehendi celebration and a Sangeet, where both families — including Joe Jonas and now-wife Sophie Turner — performed musical numbers.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote on Instagram after the Mehendi celebration. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

