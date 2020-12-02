PIA cuts fares for domestic flights
KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to reduce its fares for domestic flights by 30%.
A PIA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken to facilitate passengers travelling to their home towns to spend winter vacations.
The discounted fares are available on flights between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Peshawar from December 3.
After the revised fare, one-way ticket for these destinations will be available at minimum fare of Rs8,500 instead of its previous fare of Rs12,275.
A round-trip minimum fare has been reduced to Rs17,000 from Rs24,600.
