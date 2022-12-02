'A tragedy': For the first time, Rabi Pirzada talks about her leaked video scandal
Share
KARACHI – Lollywood's former pop singer, songwriter and television host Rabi Pirzada has chosen the path of religion ever since she bid farewell to the showbiz industry after her compromised images and videos leaked online in November 2019.
During her decade-long career, Rabi remained at the heart of several controversies and scandals. Recently, she appeared in Nadir Ali’s podcast and talked about her 2019 video scandal.
“I had been a rebellious person since my childhood,” she started her reply when Ali asked about the scandal.
“The scandal had happened because of my family,” Rabi Pirzada said without going into the details that how that episode was linked to her family.
Terming it a tragedy, she lamented over the way people reacted to it. “I was shocked by people’s words and behaviour and those who forwarded my videos”.
She recalled that it was the public reactions that had killed Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was found dead at his home days after his private videos were leaked online.
'The meaning of my life is now religion only,' ... 11:45 AM | 15 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada on Thursday (yesterday) released a video statement after private video leak ...
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary03:02 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- 'A tragedy': For the first time, Rabi Pirzada talks about her leaked ...02:22 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz approves early retirement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed01:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Election process and football activities making rapid progress in ...01:29 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
-
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022