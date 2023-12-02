184 more Palestinians killed in second day of renewed Israeli bombardments of Gaza

GAZA CITY – More than 180 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds others suffered injuries in the second day of Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza, health officials said.

Dozens of residential places have been hit as skirmishes stretch into second day after the Israel-Hamas truce ended.

Latest development shows smoke cloud rising over Gaza as Israeli attackers advanced bombardments to pause hostilities in the region.

Khan Younis and other areas of the region came under huge bombing as Tel Aviv claimed targeting over 200 Hamas hideouts in the enclave.

Earlier, a pause in skirmishes was extended two times and Jewish forces said it could continue as long as Hamas released hostages each day.

Meanwhile, Arab nations mainly Qatar, which played a key mediating role, said talks were still going on with both sides to restore the truce.

Amid the resumption of Gaza bombing, Pakistan called for a durable and sustained ceasefire in Gaza to enable the supply of extensive and robust humanitarian assistance, urgently needed medical aid to the injured and shelter to those displaced by the indiscriminate and in-humane bombing by Israeli occupation forces.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan was deeply concerned at the escalating Israeli aggression in the West Bank.

She said the international community should take immediate and decisive steps to bring an end to Israeli campaign of terrorism against Palestinians.