PM Shehbaz inaugurates K3 nuclear power plant during Karachi visit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the K3 nuclear power plant during his day-long visit to the country’s financial capital Karachi.

The premier participated in the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant which was jointly constructed with the assistance of China. He will also address the ceremony.

K3 nuclear plant will supplement 2200 Megawatts to the port city, home to around 15 million people.

The production by these nuclear plants was touted to be cheaper as compared to other sources of power generation.