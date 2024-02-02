Rain turns weather cold in Karachi

KARACHI – Karachi is presently experiencing a new bout of cold weather subsequent to receiving light showers in various parts of the city earlier in the morning.

The rainfall was observed in several bustling areas of the metropolis, including II Chundrigar Road, Shahra-e-Faisal, Old City Area, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, and nearby localities. Additionally, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar were also embraced by the showers.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, areas such as Super Highway, Nooriabad, Kathor, and their environs also received precipitation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had previously cautioned about the possibility of snowfall in the northern regions affecting transportation on this day, advising tourists and residents of hilly areas to exercise caution.

Meteorological officials stated that a westerly wave was influencing the western and upper regions of the country, expected to persist for the next few days.

They forecasted cloudy weather accompanied by rain (with snowfall in mountainous areas) in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, Upper Punjab, and Kashmir. Moreover, heavy rainfall/snowfall was anticipated at isolated locations in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during this period. Additionally, fog was predicted in some areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.