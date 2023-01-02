‘Bheetar’: First teaser of Pakistani short film on lesbian relationship unveiled

The first teaser of Mazhar Moin’s upcoming series is out now and grabbing the attention of viewers as it tells the story of a woman who is in love with another woman.

The 37 seconds teaser starts with Pakistani actor Juvaria Abbasi entering the sanctum, ringing the temple bell as a ritual in Hinduism.

The promo shows glimpses of Juvaria’s close interaction with the other woman as she confesses being in love with a character performed by Manal Siddiqui. Some disturbing scenes follow as the teaser progresses.

Juvaria in the background continues narrating the story of Ganga, one of the most esteemed entities in Hinduism.

The short film, directed by Mazhar Moin and written by Maahir Kamal, has yet to garner views on social media as only a few hundred viewers have watched the teaser shared by the YouTube channel Meem Kahani.

Bheetar’s director also shared a glimpse on social media, defining his project as ‘love beyond societal understanding and acceptance’.

The films on such controversial topics on social and OTT platforms dodged the country's stern policies about content on mainstream media and cinemas.