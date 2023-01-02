Search

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs1 billion milestone at the box office in Pakistan

Web Desk 10:50 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs1 billion milestone at the box office in Pakistan
Source: Instagram

Lollywood's iconic highest-grossing film The Legend of Maula Jatt has made yet another record, this time setting a precedent in commercial success for the movies to hit the theatres.

The star-studded film is still reaching new heights and has it made Rs1 billion at the domestic box office and $10 million at the worldwide box office.

The official account of the movie shared a poster on Instagram on Sunday that read, “On the last day of 2022, the film surpassed the unbelievable milestone of 100 crore [Rs1 billion] in Pakistan”.

Film director Bilal Lashari shared a never-before-seen photo from the set of his film and wrote, “Perfect timing as The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses 100 crore tonight at the box office in Pakistan and $10 million USD worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of The Legend of Maula Jatt across the world who made this film a roaring success.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, reimagining Punjab’s own superhero for a world audience. The film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Raheela Agha, Babar Ali, Saima Baloch, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyar Ejaz and Resham.

