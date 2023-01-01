Fawad Khan shares excitement with CNN as The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses $10m mark

With Bilal Lashari’s 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' officially crossing 100 crores at the domestic box office and $10 million worldwide, Twitterati has been going gaga, and so did the cast of the film.

At a time when the entire world is busy celebrating New Year, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is basking in the success of his latest offering. When the word reached CNN, the American news channel was hyped up to interview Khan to know about his perspective.

This unparalleled success made the Pakistani cinema stand out that obviously helped the ensemble cast propel into international stardom and garner praise from everyone.

Lashari tweeted, "Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 Cr. tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 milion worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of #TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success. Wishing you all a very happy new year!"

Keeping in view the international recognition Lashari's directorial received, Khan was interviewed by CNN to let the world know how the lead actor feels about such a feat.

The host asked, “Your film The Legend of Maula Jatt is doing big business both domestically and internationally. Do you consider 2022 a very big year for you?”

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor replied, “It’s been big for me but I’m a small part of the entire setup. It’s essentially been a big year for the Pakistani cinema as a whole. The kind of business this film has done, the kind of boundaries it has pushed, as far as the industry standards and business and even the style of filmmaking is concerned, it’s going to have a profound effect on the years to come. It’s been very long since the second coming of the industry and for it to actually travel so far and wide across the globe.”

Talking about the reports of The Legend of Maula Jatt's indefinite postponement in Indian theatres, the host asked Khan what this meant for him and the actor responded, “That would be great. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. I think it’s kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eids and Diwalis. Film and music is that kind of an exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not.”

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Neelofar, Money Back Guarantee and Aan.