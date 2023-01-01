Fawad Khan shares excitement with CNN as The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses $10m mark

With Bilal Lashari’s 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' officially crossing 100 crores at the domestic box office and $10 million worldwide, Twitterati has been going gaga, and so did the cast of the film.
At a time when the entire world is busy celebrating New Year, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is basking in the success of his latest offering. When the word reached CNN, the American news channel was hyped up to interview Khan to know about his perspective.
This unparalleled success made the Pakistani cinema stand out that obviously helped the ensemble cast propel into international stardom and garner praise from everyone.
Lashari tweeted, "Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 Cr. tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 milion worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of #TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success. Wishing you all a very happy new year!"
Keeping in view the international recognition Lashari's directorial received, Khan was interviewed by CNN to let the world know how the lead actor feels about such a feat.
The host asked, “Your film The Legend of Maula Jatt is doing big business both domestically and internationally. Do you consider 2022 a very big year for you?”
The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor replied, “It’s been big for me but I’m a small part of the entire setup. It’s essentially been a big year for the Pakistani cinema as a whole. The kind of business this film has done, the kind of boundaries it has pushed, as far as the industry standards and business and even the style of filmmaking is concerned, it’s going to have a profound effect on the years to come. It’s been very long since the second coming of the industry and for it to actually travel so far and wide across the globe.”
Talking about the reports of The Legend of Maula Jatt's indefinite postponement in Indian theatres, the host asked Khan what this meant for him and the actor responded, “That would be great. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. I think it’s kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eids and Diwalis. Film and music is that kind of an exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not.”
On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Neelofar, Money Back Guarantee and Aan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
