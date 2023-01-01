PM Shehbaz calls second NSC meeting tomorrow amid terror resurgence

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday summoned a second session of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow.

Reports in local media claimed that the premier will chair another National Security Committee (NSC) session on Monday which will be attended by top civil, and military officials.

The participants will discuss matters related to national security and the economy and will chalk out a stern policy amid terror resurgence.

The civil-military leaders are in action as the South Asian country is grappling with rising terror attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and other outlawed groups.

Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has continued to worsen in recent weeks and more than a dozen people have died in attacks claimed by TTP, whose attackers continue to sneak into Pakistan from neighboring Afghanistan.

Last month, the top Pakistani leaders vowed to respond with full force to terror elements who challenge the state. Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and other participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that the country’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.