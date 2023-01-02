PIA announces special Umrah flights for Muslims in China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a plan to facilitate Pakistani and other Muslims pilgrims intending to travel from China to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The national carrier will provide connecting flights from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia to Muslim passengers travelling on PIA flights from Beijing and Chengdu.

However, Pakistani passengers could enjoy a stopover of over one week in Pakistan while returning to China.

The national flag carrier is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on Sunday and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad route on Wednesday, state broadcaster reported.