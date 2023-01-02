PIA announces special Umrah flights for Muslims in China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a plan to facilitate Pakistani and other Muslims pilgrims intending to travel from China to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
The national carrier will provide connecting flights from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia to Muslim passengers travelling on PIA flights from Beijing and Chengdu.
However, Pakistani passengers could enjoy a stopover of over one week in Pakistan while returning to China.
The national flag carrier is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on Sunday and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad route on Wednesday, state broadcaster reported.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.41
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
