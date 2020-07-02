Sindh extends smart lockdown till July 15

KARACHI - The Home Department of Sindh has extended the smart lockdown till 15th of this month in the province to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to a notification, all educational institutions, marriage halls, cinemas, theatre, beauty parlours and restaurants will remain closed.

The business timing except pharmacies and essential services will open for five days in week from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Home delivery services will be operational till 11:00 PM in the province.