Sindh extends smart lockdown till July 15
09:56 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
Sindh extends smart lockdown till July 15
KARACHI - The Home Department of Sindh has extended the smart lockdown till 15th of this month in the province to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to a notification, all educational institutions, marriage halls, cinemas, theatre, beauty parlours and restaurants will remain closed.

The business timing except pharmacies and essential services will open for five days in week from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Home delivery services will be operational till 11:00 PM in the province.

