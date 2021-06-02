Tajik President arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase. Rahmon is also accompanied by a high-level delegation.

President of #Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is undertaking an official visit to #Pakistan from 2-3 June 2021. Here are highlights of 🇵🇰 & 🇹🇯's bilateral relations & key focus areas of the visit:@MOFA_Tajikistan#TajikPresidentInPakistan pic.twitter.com/q0tP8wR0nC — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 2, 2021

A statement issued by Foreign Office stated that the Tajik leader will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two sides will also exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the brief visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi along with other leaders.

