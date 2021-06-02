Tajik President arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:02 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Tajik President arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase. Rahmon is also accompanied by a high-level delegation.

A statement issued by Foreign Office stated that the Tajik leader will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two sides will also exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday ... 12:44 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will visit Pakistan on Wednesday upon the invitation of Prime ...

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the brief visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi along with other leaders.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Mar-2021/gwadar-pakistan-invites-tajikistan-to-benefit-from-the-shortest-trade-route

More From This Category
Sialkot AC transferred after probe finds her ...
11:33 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood returns to ...
10:04 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,843 new cases, 80 ...
09:05 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Pakistan allows US to use airspace against ...
01:41 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Malala Yousufzai to grace cover of Vogue's July ...
11:42 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
KP Assembly adopts resolution to declare Friday ...
09:55 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah defies wardrobe backlash, responds to critics with new sizzling video
06:37 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr