Joint logo launched as Pakistan, Turkey celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkey have commenced celebrations for 75 years of bilateral ties.

A joint logo has also been launched to mark the occasion.  

It was launched during joint news conference by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.  Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that the relationship between the two countries was embedded deep into history and shaped by shared goals. These ties transcended times and continued from generations to generations.

