Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dallas to take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
10:36 PM | 2 Jun, 2024
Source: PCB

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team, led by skipper Babar Azam, has arrived in Dallas to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Azam and his team arrived in the United States following a disappointing series in England, where they lost 2-0 to the 2022 world champions in a four-match series, with two matches abandoned due to rain.

Last month, Pakistan also faced Ireland in a three-match T20I series, losing one match but ultimately winning the series 2-1.

“The Pakistan team will take part in a practice session tomorrow evening from 4:00-7:00 p.m.,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a statement on Saturday.

Pakistan's first match in the T20 World Cup is against the United States on June 6.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Azam was seen briefly chatting with Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar after the Pakistani team landed in Dallas.

One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament will be Pakistan’s second match against arch-rivals India on June 9 in New York.

Due to political tensions, the nuclear-armed arch-rivals rarely travel to each other’s countries for bilateral series, playing instead at neutral venues and international tournaments.

The 20-team World Cup began today, June 2, with Canada facing the United States at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Sports

