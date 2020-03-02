Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament 2020 postponed over Coronavirus concerns
Share
LAHORE - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus fears, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Monday.
The event was scheduled to start from April 11 in Malaysia's Ipoh city but is now expected to be played from September 11 to October 3.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">کرونا وائرس کی وجہ سے سلطان اذلان شاہ ہاکی ٹورنامنٹ ملتوی کردیا گیا۔ گیارہ اپریل سے اٹھارہ اپریل تک ملائیشیا کے شہر ایپو میں یہ ٹورنامنٹ کھیلا جانا تھا۔اس ایونٹ میں پاکستان ہاکی ٹیم نے بھی شرکت کرنا تھی۔ منتظمین نے کھلاڑیوں کی حفاظت کے پیش نظر اس ٹورنامنٹ کو فی الحال ملتوی کیا.</p>— Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/PHFOfficial/status/1234428105902653444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
PHF is going to announce its team for the upcoming tournament today. For this, the camp is scheduled to begin from March 5.
"Consideration and serious thought are being given to planning out new activities for the hockey team," said the team's head coach Khawaja Junaid.
The novel coronavirus has affected many sporting events, including the Italian Serie A, World Athletics Indoor Championships, Cycling's UAE tour and World Rugby Sevens Series among others.
- PSL 2020 – Match 16: Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars10:01 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Sri Lanka's president dissolves parliament09:54 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give anti-Pakistan ...09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer repatriated to Pakistan ...08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 3,000 as US reports six ...08:39 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019