Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament 2020 postponed over Coronavirus concerns
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:09 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus fears, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Monday.

The event was scheduled to start from April 11 in Malaysia's Ipoh city but is now expected to be played from September 11 to October 3.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">کرونا وائرس کی وجہ سے سلطان اذلان شاہ ہاکی ٹورنامنٹ ملتوی کردیا گیا۔ گیارہ اپریل سے اٹھارہ اپریل تک ملائیشیا کے شہر ایپو میں یہ ٹورنامنٹ کھیلا جانا تھا۔اس ایونٹ میں پاکستان ہاکی ٹیم نے بھی شرکت کرنا تھی۔ منتظمین نے کھلاڑیوں کی حفاظت کے پیش نظر اس ٹورنامنٹ کو فی الحال ملتوی کیا.</p>&mdash; Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/PHFOfficial/status/1234428105902653444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

PHF is going to announce its team for the upcoming tournament today. For this, the camp is scheduled to begin from March 5.

"Consideration and serious thought are being given to planning out new activities for the hockey team," said the team's head coach Khawaja Junaid.

The novel coronavirus has affected many sporting events, including the Italian Serie A, World Athletics Indoor Championships, Cycling's UAE tour and World Rugby Sevens Series among others.

