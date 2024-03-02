Ban on transfers, postings imposed on directives of new Punjab CM

LAHORE – The newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has imposed a ban on transfers and postings in the region.
As per the directives from the CM house, government officers and even junior staffers on all posts cannot be transferred till further orders.
The secretary to CM conveyed the new orders that only exigency proposals of postings, and transfers with cogent reason shall be sent to CM house for approval.
In another development, the country's first-ever female CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the creation of Punjab’s first authentic database hub and database authority.
The new government is planning to roll out a social protection program to provide relief to the masses.
The provincial authorities are also warned of strict action against profiteers and hoarders to maintain the prices of essential items under control during Ramadan.
Punjab Chief Secretary has sent directives to all the Deputy Commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
