Ban on transfers, postings imposed on directives of new Punjab CM

Web Desk
08:44 AM | 2 Mar, 2024
Source: pml.n.official/Facebook

LAHORE – The newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has imposed a ban on transfers and postings in the region.

As per the directives from the CM house, government officers and even junior staffers on all posts cannot be transferred till further orders.

The secretary to CM conveyed the new orders that only exigency proposals of postings, and transfers with cogent reason shall be sent to CM house for approval.

In another development, the country's first-ever female CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the creation of Punjab’s first authentic database hub and database authority.

The new government is planning to roll out a social protection program to provide relief to the masses.

The provincial authorities are also warned of strict action against profiteers and hoarders to maintain the prices of essential items under control during Ramadan.

Punjab Chief Secretary has sent directives to all the Deputy Commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers.

08:44 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Gold extends gains for second consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

