Ban on transfers, postings imposed on directives of new Punjab CM

LAHORE – The newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has imposed a ban on transfers and postings in the region.

As per the directives from the CM house, government officers and even junior staffers on all posts cannot be transferred till further orders.

The secretary to CM conveyed the new orders that only exigency proposals of postings, and transfers with cogent reason shall be sent to CM house for approval.

In another development, the country's first-ever female CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the creation of Punjab’s first authentic database hub and database authority.

The new government is planning to roll out a social protection program to provide relief to the masses.

The provincial authorities are also warned of strict action against profiteers and hoarders to maintain the prices of essential items under control during Ramadan.

Punjab Chief Secretary has sent directives to all the Deputy Commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers.