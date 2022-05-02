Pakistan assures full security to Chinese nationals after Karachi blast
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Pakistan has assured full security to Chinese people, projects, and other institutions days after the cowardly terrorist attack at Karachi University.
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed the development saying the Pakistani government has pledged to strengthen security for Chinese citizens. He also mentioned that Islamabad has pledged not to allow any force to undermine the great China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation.
Wenbin further added that Beijing believes that Islamabad will take vigorous measures to ensure that cooperation between the two sides moves ahead in a safe and smooth manner.
The iron brothers have the capability of cutting off the claws of terrorists who killed three Chinese teachers in the seaside metropolis in the first major attack this year.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who earlier vowed to investigate the incident expeditiously and award exemplary punishment to the culprits, will review security arrangements for the Chinese nationals working in the South Asian country after Eidul Fitr.
Stern mechanisms would be devised for ensuring the security of the Chinese nationals. Sharif also directed Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal to meet the country heads of all the Chinese companies working to seek their input on security matters.
The premier especially directed the Balochistan government, for the provision of the security in Gwadar and to submit a report in the first week after Eid vacations.
