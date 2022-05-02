PM Shehbaz Sharif greets nation, Ummah on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his felicitations to the whole Pakistani nation and the Muslim world on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In his message on the occasion of Eid, the premier said “As the holy month of Ramazan draws to a close, I want to wish a happy and blessed Eid Mubarak to Muslims and overseas Pakistanis across the world.”

As the holy month of Ramazan draws to a close, I want to wish a happy & blessed Eid Mubarak to Muslims & overseas Pakistanis across the world. I also extend warm Eid greetings to my fellow Muslim leaders & reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen our ties. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 2, 2022

He continued saying that Allah Almighty has bestowed the reward of Eid, which is a manifestation of the immense bounties of God. He said this holy month of patience and self-sacrifice has given us the realization of the sufferings of others and sense of take care of the poor, the destitute, and the needy around us. This is the true spirit of this occasion and the message of the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet [PBUH].

He continued that the incumbent government is striving with determination to rid the nation of the scourge of load shedding. PM added that he has ordered not to carry out any load shedding during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr so that the countrymen can celebrate the joys of this occasion to the fullest.

Muslims in parts of the world including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Yemen as well as in Europe, America and East Asia are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parts of Balochistan also celebrate Eid today while the rest of the country will celebrate Eid on Tuesday, May 3.