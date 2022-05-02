Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eidul-Fitr greetings to Qatari Emir

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Report of the state broadcaster said the premier conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar while the Qatari ruler warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation, per the report. Islamabad and Doha further agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

Moreover, PM Sharif also invited the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to visit the South Asian country at an early date whereas Emir also extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar.

The newly-elected premier of Pakistan held a meeting with the ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani earlier this month where the two discussed matters of mutual interest.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar are seeing continuous growth in various fields. Qatar is keen to support and consolidate these ties for the benefit of both countries.

Relations between the two countries are shaped by Pakistan's generally close relations with the Arab world. Like other nearby Gulf states, there is a large Pakistani community in Qatar.