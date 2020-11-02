Met Dept apologises for releasing wrong data on Karachi quake
Share
KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an apology over releasing wrong data of a medium earthquake that hit Karachi early Monday.
In a statement, it said that the intensity of quake on Richter scale was 4.5 and not 3.6, which was previously reported.
Explaining the reason behind the data error, the department said that the gaffe happened when information on Karachi earthquake was wrongly entered in Islamabad.
The PDM further clarified that the epicenter of the earthquake was 60km from Gadani and its depth was measured as 10km.
Earlier, it mistakenly said that the quake struck 100km southeast of Karachi. The tremors were felt in Karachi around at 6:15am.
- Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 ...10:34 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020