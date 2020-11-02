Ahsan Kamray conferred with Aitraf-e-Khidmat Award and Tamhga-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi awards

LAHORE - International speaker and social activist Ahsan Kamray has been conferred with Aitraf-e-Khidmat Award and Tamhga-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi on the occasion of the "International Peace Conference" in recognition of his efforts for international peace and highlighting Kashmir and Palestine issue at international platforms.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan/Kashmir Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul presented the "Aitraf e Khidmat Award" while Chairman Supreme Council of Pakistan Haji Amir Rasheed and CEO National Youth Empowerment Rana Ghulam Muzaffar presented Tamhga-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi.

On this occasion, Ahsan Kamray said, “people belong to different religions and sects are united in Pakistan and we all are working together for a peaceful world. However, mischievous elements like the French President are endangering the peace of the whole world. Blasphemous caricatures are the test of love of heads of Islamic states with the Holy Prophet (PBUH), they have to come up with firm actions.” None can be allowed to hurt the feelings of others in the name of freedom of expression, he added. Ahsan Kamray has recently represented Pakistan at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the United Nations organized by UN Volunteers. He has also been actively working on youth development, peace, interfaith harmony & sustainable development goals.