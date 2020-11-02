Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq has tied the knot with businessman Waqas Khan at a local hotel in Islamabad.
The wedding ceremony was attended by the country’s prominent personalities.
Kashmala Tariq is currently serving as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces.
Waqas Khan is a prominent businessman who owns the Best Western Hotel in the federal capital.
View this post on Instagram
~ Captures from Kashmala & Waqas Wedding ~ IFFTI's Wedding Photography/Filming Mob/Whatsapp: 03338350600, 03315444889 Follow up on Instagram: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/iffti_photography_films/ Facebook: facebook.com/iffti.pk #kashmalatariqwedding #kashmalatariq #ifftiphotography #wedding #photography #filming #Cinematagraphy #love #passion #creativity #Weddingphotography #Bride #Groom #Desiweddings #Pakistanibrides#wedding dairies #islamabad #wedding2020 #weddingfun #weddingdress #weddingvenue #weddingfashion
Last week, a Dholki ceremony was organized by close friends of Kashmala Tariq in Lahore.
‘Wedding celebrations’ — Video of Kashmala ... 11:07 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - A video clip of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala ...
- PM Imran to chair NCC meeting today amid Covid-19 resurgence11:14 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 ...10:34 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020