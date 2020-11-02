Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq has tied the knot with businessman Waqas Khan at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The wedding ceremony was attended by the country’s prominent personalities.

Kashmala Tariq is currently serving as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces.

Waqas Khan is a prominent businessman who owns the Best Western Hotel in the federal capital.

Last week, a Dholki ceremony was organized by close friends of Kashmala Tariq in Lahore.