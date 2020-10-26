‘Wedding celebrations’ — Video of Kashmala Tariq dancing to Punjabi song surfaced online
Web Desk
11:07 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
‘Wedding celebrations’ — Video of Kashmala Tariq dancing to Punjabi song surfaced online
Share

LAHORE - A video clip of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq dancing with apparently her friends to celebrate her second marriage is circulating on social media. 

With a charming look in a glittering golden dress, Kashmala seems very happy on her marriage as she is dancing to a Punjabi song of an Indian singer out of love. 

According to private news channel, a music event was arranged at the wedding of Kashmala and businessman Waqas Khan where she danced. 

Earlier, Kashmala was married to Tariq Rashid, a Pakistani living in Canada. 

More From This Category
Fire breaks out at garment factory in Karachi
09:31 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
At least four dead, over 30 madrasa students ...
08:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
Solidarity with Kashmiris: Pakistan all set to ...
08:20 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
Major university in Islamabad closed down after ...
11:49 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to propose March 15 declared as Int’l ...
09:26 PM | 26 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meet the first ambassador of Namal Knowledge City
05:09 PM | 26 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr