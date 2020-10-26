‘Wedding celebrations’ — Video of Kashmala Tariq dancing to Punjabi song surfaced online
LAHORE - A video clip of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq dancing with apparently her friends to celebrate her second marriage is circulating on social media.
With a charming look in a glittering golden dress, Kashmala seems very happy on her marriage as she is dancing to a Punjabi song of an Indian singer out of love.
According to private news channel, a music event was arranged at the wedding of Kashmala and businessman Waqas Khan where she danced.
کشمالہ طارق کا خود کی شادی پر ڈانس ، اب یا تو نئی رفاقت کی خوشی ہے یا پرانے بیوفا دوست کو جلانے کا پروگرام— شاہد خاکسار 🐬 (@ShahidKSR) October 26, 2020
😂 pic.twitter.com/fEhLB8PvWz
Earlier, Kashmala was married to Tariq Rashid, a Pakistani living in Canada.
