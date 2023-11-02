  

No fee for children with this UAE's family group visa: Details inside

03:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2023
No fee for children with this UAE's family group visa: Details inside

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a special offer for families planning a visit to the country.

The emirate has launched the family group visa, which allows parents and their children to apply for entry permits together through authorized travel agencies.

Interestingly, the major benefit allowed under the visas is that children under 18 years old are exempt from the visa fee when traveling with their parents as a group.

This exclusive offer is accessible through approved travel agencies within and outside the UAE and is poised to attract families to the Emirate.

As per the details, the family group visa can be obtained for a duration of 30 to 60 days, with the possibility of extending it to a maximum of 120 days. To apply, applicants must provide a passport copy with a minimum six-month validity and a passport-sized photograph to the authorized travel agent.

As far as the cost is concerned, the cost for 30 30-day visa for a parent ranges from Dh350 to Dh500 on average and the service charge and insurance for a child lies between Dh80 and Dh120.

Moreover, for a 60-day visa for a single person, the fee is Dh500 to Dh650 on average and the service charge including insurance may vary from Dh130 to Dh170, Zawya reported.

It must be kept in mind that the family visa can be extended without exiting the country with the catch that a full visa fee has to be paid for children. 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a country located in the southeastern part of the Arabian Peninsula. It is known for its vast desert landscapes, stunning coastlines along the Persian Gulf, and impressive modern cities.

The population of the UAE is approximately 9.9 million people, with a diverse mix of cultures and nationalities. The country is a popular tourist destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year. Tourists flock to Dubai's iconic skyscrapers, luxury shopping malls, and vibrant nightlife. Abu Dhabi, the capital, offers cultural attractions like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The coastal city of Sharjah is renowned for its museums and historical sites.

03:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Gold prices see decrease in Pakistan 

08:40 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Daily horoscope - 2 November, 2023

