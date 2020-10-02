Land acquired for Pakistan’s Diamer Basha Dam
05:30 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Land acquired for Pakistan’s Diamer Basha Dam
ISLAMABAD – The government has acquired around 32,139 acres of land, out of total 37,419 acres land required for the construction of Diamer Basha Dam.

Almost 86 per cent land for the mega project has been acquired so far and construction work on resettlement of model village at Harpan Das is in progress.

Diamer Basha Dam will provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and low-cost hydel electricity for economic development in the country.

The project has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1million acre feet and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt. 

