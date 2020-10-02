Land acquired for Pakistan’s Diamer Basha Dam
05:30 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – The government has acquired around 32,139 acres of land, out of total 37,419 acres land required for the construction of Diamer Basha Dam.
Almost 86 per cent land for the mega project has been acquired so far and construction work on resettlement of model village at Harpan Das is in progress.
Diamer Basha Dam will provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and low-cost hydel electricity for economic development in the country.
The project has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1million acre feet and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt.
-
- Islamabad colleges get gyms to promote healthy activities among ...11:09 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani court increases fine on smoke-emitting vehicles ten times10:43 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan reopens Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for local, Indian ...09:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- National T20 Cup — KPK defeat Balochistan by eight wickets08:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of Thrones’ after ...02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Trump, Melania just announced testing positive for COVID-19 and ...01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020