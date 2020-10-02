National T20 Cup — KPK defeat Balochistan by eight wickets
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
MULTAN – Shaheen Shah Afridi demolished batting line up of Balochistan by taking five wickets haul which led KPK victory against it by eight wickets during the 5th match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament played at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa achieved the 153 runs target in 16.5 over for the loss of two wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Muhammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman batted aggressively but left-arm Fakhar Zaman could score 25 runs with five fours and got out.

After that Muhammad Rizwan and experienced Muhammad Hafeez made 66 runs in partnership.

Hafeez scored 45 runs with five fours and three sixes. Captain Muhammad Rizwan played an unbeatable innings with 56 runs while Iftikhar Ahmad remained not out with 30 runs.

Ammad Butt and Aqif Javed from Balochistan took one wicket each.

Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and elected to bat first. No player except middle order batsman Imran Butt could stay on the crease before the fast bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi .

Shaheen Afridi took five wickets by giving only 20 runs.

Balochistan team could score 152 runs for the loss of nine wickets in fixed 20 overs as Imran Butt remained the highest scorer with 37 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was awarded man of the match.

