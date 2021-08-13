PAKvENG – PCB announces schedule for England's first tour to Pakistan in 16 years

KARACHI – The England cricket team will play two Twenty20 internationals this year on their first tour of the country since 2005, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

"The England men's side will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October," said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

"England's men's and women's teams will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and both teams will play Twenty20 internationals on October 14 and 15," said the PCB.

Next month, New Zealand's cricket team will also tour the country after a gap of 18 years.

The West Indies and Australia are also due to play in Pakistan in the next seven months.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005. In 2012 and 2015, Pakistan had to host England in the United Arab Emirates.

England's women will also play three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Pindi stadium.

PAKvENG MEN AND WOMEN SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct 9 - England men's and women's sides arrive

Oct 13 - Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)

Oct 14 - Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)

Oct 17 - Pakistan women v England women, 1st ODI

Oct 19 - Pakistan women v England women, 2nd ODI

Oct 21 - Pakistan women v England women, 3rd ODI