PAKvENG – PCB announces schedule for England's first tour to Pakistan in 16 years
Web Desk
08:06 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
PAKvENG – PCB announces schedule for England's first tour to Pakistan in 16 years
Share

KARACHI – The England cricket team will play two Twenty20 internationals this year on their first tour of the country since 2005, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

"The England men's side will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October," said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

"England's men's and women's teams will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and both teams will play Twenty20 internationals on October 14 and 15," said the PCB.

Next month, New Zealand's cricket team will also tour the country after a gap of 18 years.

The West Indies and Australia are also due to play in Pakistan in the next seven months.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005. In 2012 and 2015, Pakistan had to host England in the United Arab Emirates.

England's women will also play three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Pindi stadium.

PAKvENG MEN AND WOMEN SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct 9 - England men's and women's sides arrive
Oct 13 - Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)
Oct 14 - Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)
Oct 17 - Pakistan women v England women, 1st ODI
Oct 19 - Pakistan women v England women, 2nd ODI
Oct 21 - Pakistan women v England women, 3rd ODI
PAKvWI – Mohammad Abbas rattles West Indies ... 12:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

KINGSTON – Mohammad Abbas’ strikes Thursday put West Indies on the back foot after Pakistan were bowled out ...

More From This Category
PAKvWI – Mohammad Abbas rattles West Indies ...
12:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Waqar Zaka gives Rs1 million to athlete Arshad ...
12:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI – Rain interrupts 1st Test after ...
10:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Arshad Nadeem warns fans about 'fraudulent ...
11:50 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Mohammad Wasim Jr. becomes first bowler to take ...
08:48 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Lionel Messi agrees to join PSG after FC ...
07:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest video
05:12 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr