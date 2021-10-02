Ramshackle Ayubia chairlift closed down for tourists

Local authorities have closed the famous Ayubia chairlift for tourists visiting the popular hill station in Abbottabad.

Authorities say the chairlift, which was installed around 50 years ago, is in a dilapidated condition and poses a considerable danger to the lives of tourists.

According to a spokesperson for the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), the chairlift has become dangerous for tourists.

GDA Director General Raza Ali Khan said the chairlift was installed in 1965 and now it has lived its life. “Hundreds of tourists enjoyed rides every day, but now the Galiyat Development Authority has decided to close it,” he said.

Raza Ali said in a statement that the decision to halt the operation of the Ayubia chairlift with immediate effect was taken after negotiations with its foreign operator.

“We will either install a new chairlift or will reopen the old one after repairing it and making it safe for tourists,” he concluded.

However, the official did not give any timeframe for reopening the chairlift.