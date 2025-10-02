Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham Rate – 2 Oct 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Oct 2, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows some stability against major foreign currencies, with slight variations in buying and selling rates across open markets.

US dollar remained at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs282.35 for selling, amid minor movement compared to earlier sessions. Euro traded at Rs333.50 (buying) and Rs334.50 (selling), while UK pound sterling was seen higher at Rs379.50 and Rs383.50.

UAE dirham hovered at Rs77.00 for buying and Rs78.00 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was recorded at Rs75.15 and Rs75.80.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now