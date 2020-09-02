PM for quick release of under trial women prisoners in line with SC order

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked for immediate implementation of Supreme Court order for release of under trial women prisoners and convicted women prisoners who fulfill the criteria laid down in the apex court's decision.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the decision to implement Supreme Court's Order 299/2020 was taken after consultation with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and eminent lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar.

After a mtg with @mohrpakistan, Attorney General & Barrister Ali Zafar, I have asked for immediate implementation of SC order 299/2020 for release of Under Trial women prisoners & convicted women prisoners who fulfill criteria of SC Order. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 2, 2020

Imran Khan also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration.