PM for quick release of under trial women prisoners in line with SC order

06:14 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked for immediate implementation of Supreme Court order for release of under trial women prisoners and convicted women prisoners who fulfill the criteria laid down in the apex court's decision.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the decision to implement Supreme Court's Order 299/2020 was taken after consultation with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and eminent lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar.

Imran Khan also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration.

