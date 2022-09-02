Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire
04:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Share
Rising star Anoushay Abbasi is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’
Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.
This time around, the Prem Gali actress left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos that have stormed the internet.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans awestruck with new ... 05:31 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos that have stormed the ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results ...04:20 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
- Nestlé Pakistan donates recycled classroom furniture03:29 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Turkiye sends another train with aid for Pakistan floods’ victims02:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
- Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime ...10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for ...08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022