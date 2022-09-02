Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 02, 2022
08:37 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 02, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|216
|219
|Euro
|EUR
|215
|218
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|258
|261
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|61.5
|62
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|58.5
|59.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|150.17
|151.42
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|581.75
|586.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|167.13
|168.48
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.75
|32
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.61
|29.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.87
|28.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.75
|2.83
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.65
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|709.4
|714.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.88
|49.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|134.22
|135.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.09
|22.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|568.11
|572.61
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.09
|60.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|156.76
|158.06
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.58
|20.88
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|224.43
|226.18
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.09
|6.19
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime ...10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral09:48 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face off Hong Kong in do-or-die match today08:57 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:37 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September 202208:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime girlfriend in Ireland ...
10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for ...08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online09:04 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022