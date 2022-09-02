Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 02, 2022

08:37 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 02, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 02, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 216 219
Euro EUR 215 218
UK Pound Sterling GBP 258 261
U.A.E Dirham AED 61.5 62
Saudi Riyal SAR 58.5 59.1
Australian Dollar AUD 150.17 151.42
Bahrain Dinar BHD 581.75 586.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 167.13 168.48
China Yuan CNY 31.75 32
Danish Krone DKK 29.61 29.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.87 28.22
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 709.4 714.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.88 49.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 134.22 135.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.09 22.39
Omani Riyal OMR 568.11 572.61
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.09 60.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 156.76 158.06
Swedish Korona SEK 20.58 20.88
Swiss Franc CHF 224.43 226.18
Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:33 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:28 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:23 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
Pakistani rupee loses Rs1.34 against US dollar
02:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:53 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:41 AM | 28 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime girlfriend in Ireland ...
10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr