Karachiites thrash policemen for stopping Friday prayer

KARACHI - A police party was assaulted when they stopped the people from offering Juma prayer in the city's Liaquatabad area on Friday.

According to police, a local mosque’s Imam led the Friday prayers despite the three-hour complete lockdown in place. Upon violation, the officials tried to stop the prayers but were attacked by the violators.

Two policemen were injured during the scuffle while others took the shelter in nearby houses. "People were instigated by the local prayer leader when he was told about the ban on congregational prayers,” the police added.

Provincial authorities took strong measures today to ensure a complete lockdown across Sindh from 12 to 3:30 pm. Movement of people was also suspended during these hours as the streets and roads wore a deserted look.

The measures were put in place to stop the public from going to mosques for Friday prayers and avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah formally announced the lockdown. He said that stopping people from the congregational prayers was a painful act, but it was an unavoidable measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Sindh Home Department also issued a notification to order complete closure of public, private, transport, business other public activities on Friday.

Pakistan has seen more than 2,480 cases of the coronavirus, with 36 deaths, till this posting the news.