Man self-immolates outside PM House in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD - A man has committed suicide by setting himself on fire outside the PM House, police said on Friday.
Faisal, a resident of Murree's Pirwadhai locality, self-immolated outside Gate No. 2 of the prime minister house. He was immediately shifted to the PIMS Hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his burn wounds.
Police also recovered a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan from his body. In the letter, the man had appealed for an inquiry to be initiated against a politician named Jawad Abbas. The deceased stated Jawad had been booked him in a case of possession of 20 liters alcohol.
However, Rawalpindi police said the man had been booked on September 19, 2019, in a case of attempted rape of a minor girl. There was no case of liquor possession against him in Pirwadhai police station, they added.
Later on, PM Imran took notice of the incident and directed the Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmad to initiate a judicial inquiry over the matter.
- Foodpanda Pakistan provides monetary assistance to their heroes ...10:32 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- OPPO donates Rs6.2 million for Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund10:11 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Over half a million applied to join Tiger force in just ...07:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- The World of Future Technology07:04 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: China mourns COVID-19 victims06:29 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Has Junoon's Salman Ahmad infected by COVID-19?03:54 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston hasn’t found self-isolating difficult, here's why03:48 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Money Heist Season 4 is out and the fans can't be happier!03:41 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019