PM Imran to reach Lahore on a day-long visit today

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today (Saturday) to hold meetings with Punjab cabinet members over the coronavirus situation.

According to media details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will brief PM Imran on measures to provide ration for poor families.

The Punjab Governor has arranged ration for 100,000 underprivileged families with the help of affluent people.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other influential personalities will attend a ceremony at the Governor House where the affluent persons will also announce donations for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

This will be prime minister’s first visit to Lahore after coronavirus outbreak.