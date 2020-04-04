US Presidential election to be held on November 3: Trump
09:46 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
US Presidential election to be held on November 3: Trump
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that the general election in the United States (US) is still expected to take place on November 3.

In a press briefing on Friday, the US President said "The general election will happen on November 3".

US President Trump opposed the delay in Presidential elections when asked if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could delay the elections.

Trump said he does not support using mail-in ballots and emphasizing that voting should take place in booths.

