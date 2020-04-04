US Presidential election to be held on November 3: Trump
09:46 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
Share
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that the general election in the United States (US) is still expected to take place on November 3.
In a press briefing on Friday, the US President said "The general election will happen on November 3".
US President Trump opposed the delay in Presidential elections when asked if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could delay the elections.
Trump said he does not support using mail-in ballots and emphasizing that voting should take place in booths.
- Tareen, Monis and Bakhtiar family among top beneficiaries of sugar ...12:53 AM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Foodpanda Pakistan provides monetary assistance to their heroes ...10:32 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- OPPO donates Rs6.2 million for Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund10:11 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Over half a million applied to join Tiger force in just ...07:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- The World of Future Technology07:04 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus
03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Has Junoon's Salman Ahmad infected by COVID-19?03:54 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston hasn’t found self-isolating difficult, here's why03:48 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Money Heist Season 4 is out and the fans can't be happier!03:41 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019