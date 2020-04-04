Police seal all entry, exit points of Lahore

LAHORE – In a bid to acquire better results of the lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic, the city police has sealed all the entry and exit points of Lahore and decided to deal strictly with the lockdown violators.

The number of deaths from Coronavirus climbed to 34 after the nationwide tally of the virus rose to 2386.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government's resolve to win fight against Coronavirus pandemic with the support of the nation.

He said Pakistan would win the fight against Coronavirus.