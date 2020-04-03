PM Imran announces massive package for construction industry today
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
PM Imran announces massive package for construction industry today
Share

ISLAMABAD – In order to maintain the economic activity affected due to coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a massive package for the construction industry today (Friday).

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Imran Khan said amid efforts of containing the coronavirus disease, the government would have to create a balance allowing the industries which were essential to provide employment to the poor people.

He said the government would open up the construction industry as it did not involve any gathering. However, the government would specify the parameters of working, particularly at the site of mega projects to ensure the observance of social distancing.

Prime Minister expressed the hope that country would overcome the coronavirus outbreak using its available resources, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He stressed that the people should avoid going to the gatherings and adopt precautionary measures to stem the pandemic.

More From This Category
Chinese girl smashes money pot to aid Pakistan ...
12:24 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
Man self-immolates outside PM House in Islamabad
08:57 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
Karachiites thrash policemen for stopping Friday ...
06:45 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
PM Imran salms BJP’s key leader over bigoted ...
01:15 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
US welcomes Pakistan's decision to appeal verdict ...
11:51 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
PM Imran summons PTI core committee meeting today
11:29 AM | 3 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zahid Ahmed apologises to the nation for choosing a script ‘so blindly’
05:02 PM | 3 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr