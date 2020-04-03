PM Imran announces massive package for construction industry today

ISLAMABAD – In order to maintain the economic activity affected due to coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a massive package for the construction industry today (Friday).

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Imran Khan said amid efforts of containing the coronavirus disease, the government would have to create a balance allowing the industries which were essential to provide employment to the poor people.

He said the government would open up the construction industry as it did not involve any gathering. However, the government would specify the parameters of working, particularly at the site of mega projects to ensure the observance of social distancing.

Prime Minister expressed the hope that country would overcome the coronavirus outbreak using its available resources, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He stressed that the people should avoid going to the gatherings and adopt precautionary measures to stem the pandemic.